IMSAR Introduces Its New Extended Range Imaging Radar: Higher-Altitude Imaging for Larger, Faster Aircraft

IMSAR is expanding its line of world-class miniaturized synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems to include a new extended range version optimized for higher altitude, faster aircraft, both manned and unmanned.

Because SAR has the ability to see through atmospheric obscurations, SAR is a valuable addition to any intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) strategy. With a much smaller size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint, IMSAR's SAR systems provide this capability on smaller platforms than previous possible, much smaller. The power and capability of SAR is now more available than ever before.





The 'ER' in the name represents 'extended range.' The NSP-5 ER leverages the innovative functionality of IMSAR's NSP-5 product line into an extended range high-resolution imager. While the NSP-5 ER is larger than the rest of the NSP-5 line, it maintains a SWaP and cost footprint that is the smallest of its class.

"Customers are looking for a fully capable radar that has minimal impact on aircraft performance and on their wallet." –Michael Duersch, CTO, IMSAR

Utilized by branches of the US military, IMSAR's NSP-5 has proven to be a robust and effective multi-mode radar system. The NSP-5 continues to provide high-resolution imaging, moving target indication, and change detection capabilities for the smaller unmanned and manned aircraft that fly at lower speeds and altitudes. Building on this success, the NSP-5 ER is weatherized and engineered to handle more power for higher-altitude imaging on larger, faster aircraft like the King Air, PC-12, Caravan, and Grey Eagle; successfully providing these manned airborne platforms with ISR capabilities that were previously unavailable to some customers.

