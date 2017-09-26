L3 Selected by easyJet to Provide Flight Training

''Power by the Hour'' Provides Economical, Flexible Simulator Access

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that its Commercial Training Solutions (CTS) business has been selected by easyJet to provide simulator time on a new RealitySeven™ Full Flight Simulator (FFS) at the L3 CTS London Training Center, a state-of-the-art facility that is being developed near London Gatwick Airport.

The two-year agreement, which begins in October 2017, will provide easyJet guaranteed simulator availability to help support its recurrent training program and recruitment strategy. Training will commence on L3’s new A320 FFS, which is conveniently situated near easyJet’s base at Gatwick Airport, before moving to L3’s new 150,000-square-foot London Training Center in 2018.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation

“L3 is committed to collaborating with our customers to optimize their training solutions,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are pleased that easyJet will utilize our flexible “power-by-the-hour” training offering and will join us at our new London Training Center when it opens next year. Our investment in the Center, which will also be L3 CTS’s international headquarters and production facility, is a commitment from L3 Technologies to support our customers and is an important part of our growth strategy.”

“L3 has worked very closely with easyJet over the past 20 years to provide airline pilot training and resourcing services,” continued Todd W. Gautier, L3’s Senior Vice President and President of its Electronic Systems business segment. “The contract demonstrates L3 CTS’s ability to supply guaranteed training access for customers and to deliver customized solutions to one of Europe’s leading airlines.”

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with L3 CTS to help support our ongoing training program,” said Captain Danielle Grassini, Head of Crew Training at easyJet. “L3’s tailor-made support will help us deliver best-in-class pilot training as we continue to grow and develop our market-leading position in Europe.”

Source : L3 Technologies - view original press release