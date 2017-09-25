Disruptive Technology for Defence Conference

24 October, 2017 - 25 October, 2017, London, United Kingdom

EXPLOITING TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT FOR THE WARFIGHTER

The full span of new technology and other innovations that make up the 4th Industrial Revolution will change very significantly how we live, work and play - and inevitably also how we fight. The future will be won by those who are able to innovate at pace to conceive, design, build and operate combinations of disruptive capability and method to maintain the most competitive edge in defence and security, both as individual nations and as alliances.



Emerging technology breakthroughs in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage, and quantum computing and sensing, are transforming the civilian space and will profoundly impact national and international security, affecting the nature and likelihood of future conflict.





Individuals and small groups will increasingly be able to harness these technologies and join nation states in being capable of causing mass harm. At the same time, advances in technology will create the potential for nations to gain advantage, preempt adversaries, target them more precisely, and take action while risking fewer lives, and political capital.

Unlike previous transformations in defence and security, a great deal of this will be accomplished by combining and applying the technology created in the commercial arena. To expedite this vital work Disruptive Technology for Defence Transformation will be held in London 24-25 October 2017 and bring together military leaders, defence capability planners, and leading commercial, academic and military technology exponents to explore: how the operating context for a Joint force will change out to 2030; how technology will advance; and how this could transform future defence capability and method. The aim is to build a common understanding of the imperative and the opportunity for transformation, and to arrive at some preliminary conclusions about the capabilities to pursue.

The distinction between war and peace is becoming increasingly blurred. Join us in London to learn more about harnessing disruptive technologies, or risk being disrupted.

Meet the Speakers

Chairman

General Sir Richard Barrons , Former Commander, Joint Forces Command (2013-2016), Conference Chairman

Expert panelists

Vice Admiral Duncan Potts , DG Joint Force Development & Defence Academy, UK MoD

, DG Joint Force Development & Defence Academy, UK MoD Lieutenant General Jerry Harris , Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force

, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Steven M. Shepro , Deputy Chairman, NATO Military Committee

, Deputy Chairman, NATO Military Committee Vice Admiral Carlo Massagli , Chief Division Military Policy and Planning, Italian Defence General Staff

, Chief Division Military Policy and Planning, Italian Defence General Staff Rear Admiral Thomas E. P. Jugel, Director, Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning

Director, Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning Rear Admiral Paul Bennett CB OBE, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability) - ACNS CAP, Royal Navy

CB OBE, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability) - ACNS CAP, Royal Navy Major General Odd-Harald Hagen , Head of the Department of Defence Policy and Long term planning, Norwegian MoD

, Head of the Department of Defence Policy and Long term planning, Norwegian MoD Major General William Hix , Director of Strategy, Plans & Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7 Headquarters, U.S. Department of the Army

, Director of Strategy, Plans & Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7 Headquarters, U.S. Department of the Army Major General James Hockenhull , Director, Cyber Information and Integration, Defence Intelligence, UK MoD

, Director, Cyber Information and Integration, Defence Intelligence, UK MoD Andrew Tyler , Chief Executive, Northrop Grumman

, Chief Executive, Northrop Grumman Murray Davidson , Director Service Strategy, NATO Communications and Information Agency

, Director Service Strategy, NATO Communications and Information Agency Walter F. Jones , Ph.D., Executive Director, Office of Naval Research

, Ph.D., Executive Director, Office of Naval Research Commodore Georgios Tsogkas , Commandant, NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC)

, Commandant, NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) Captain Toshiyuki Iwanami , Executive Director, Institute for Future Warfare Studies, JMSDF Command and Staff College

, Executive Director, Institute for Future Warfare Studies, JMSDF Command and Staff College Colonel Dan M. Sullivan , Chief of Staff MCWL, Deputy Director, Futures Directorate, U.S. Marine Corps

, Chief of Staff MCWL, Deputy Director, Futures Directorate, U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Jim Jenkins , Science and Technology/Experiment Divisions; Rapid Capabilities Office MCWL/Futures, U.S. Marine Corps

, Science and Technology/Experiment Divisions; Rapid Capabilities Office MCWL/Futures, U.S. Marine Corps Colonel (USAF) Sean "Stu" Bradley , Director, OSD Comparative Technology Office, U.S. DoD

, Director, OSD Comparative Technology Office, U.S. DoD Colonel Daniel Cheesman , Navy Information Superiority Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, Royal Navy

, Navy Information Superiority Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, Royal Navy Professor Petra Oyston , Technical Fellow Molecular Microbiology and Synthetic, Biology Chemical, Biological and Radiological Division, DSTL

, Technical Fellow Molecular Microbiology and Synthetic, Biology Chemical, Biological and Radiological Division, DSTL Steven J Savage, Research director (materials technology), Swedish Defence Research Agency

Research director (materials technology), Swedish Defence Research Agency Nick Colosimo , Strategy Executive, Global Engineering Fellow, Principal Technologist (Disruptive Technologies), BAE Systems

, Strategy Executive, Global Engineering Fellow, Principal Technologist (Disruptive Technologies), BAE Systems Kevin Mathers , Country Sales Director, Google UK

, Country Sales Director, Google UK Capt. RM (ret.) Ben Brabyn , Chief Executive, Investor, Advisor, Level39

, Chief Executive, Investor, Advisor, Level39 Mark Turvey , Head of Capability Comms and Networks, UK Defence Solutions Centre

, Head of Capability Comms and Networks, UK Defence Solutions Centre Paul Winstanley , Former Executive Director Innovations, UKDSC, Independent Consultant

, Former Executive Director Innovations, UKDSC, Independent Consultant Air Marshal (retd.) Sir Christopher Harper, Former Director General, NATO International Military Staff

Former Director General, NATO International Military Staff Dr. Lydia Kostopoulos , Cyber security consultant, LKCYBER

, Cyber security consultant, LKCYBER Dean Johnson, Head of Innovation, Brandwidth

Head of Innovation, Brandwidth Mr. Nick Ernest Phd, CEO, Psibernetix Inc.

CEO, Psibernetix Inc. Andy Johnston , Head of Defence Programme, techUK

, Head of Defence Programme, techUK Michael Petch , Editor-in-chief, 3D Printing Industry

, Editor-in-chief, 3D Printing Industry Stuart Young , Head of the Centre for Defence Acquisition, Cranfield Defence and Security

, Head of the Centre for Defence Acquisition, Cranfield Defence and Security Malcolm Warr , Member, UK Federation of Small Businesses

