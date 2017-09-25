TAT Technologies Awarded 5-Year APU MRO Contract

Contract by one of the world's leading carriers Estimated at Up To $40M in Revenue

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT), through its subsidiary Piedmont Aviation Component Services ("Piedmont"), has been awarded a 5 years Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Maintenance Support for a large fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircrafts, estimated at up to $40M in revenue.

"We are excited to expand our existing Heat Exchanger and Landing Gear support of such a Major Carrier Company fleet into APU MRO", said Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's President and CEO. "This major agreement is affirmation of TAT's MRO services capabilities and customer services, emphasizing how TAT can apply commercial MRO and supply chain best practices to help its customers increase efficiencies and decrease costs".





Maintenance work will be done at TAT's APU services facility in Greensboro (NC), starting Q4 2017.

Source : TAT Technologies Ltd. - view original press release