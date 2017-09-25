GD Delivers Submarine Colorado

General Dynamics Electric Boat yesterday delivered the nuclear-powered attack submarine Colorado (SSN 788) to the U.S. Navy. Electric Boat is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD ).

Colorado is the 15th ship of the Virginia Class, which provides the Navy with the capabilities required to retain undersea dominance well into the 21st century. Colorado is also the fifth of the eight-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block III. These ships embody a Navy and industry commitment to reduce costs while increasing capabilities through an initiative comprising a multi-year procurement strategy, improvements in construction practices and the Design For Affordability (DFA) program.





"This delivery demonstrates the skill and commitment of everyone involved in the Virginia-class submarine program," said Electric Boat President Jeffrey S. Geiger , recognizing the contributions of the Navy, the shipbuilders and the supplier base. "Delivering Colorado is a significant achievement that helps the Navy meet its shipbuilding goals and ensures our continuing success as a business."

Virginia-class submarines displace 7,835 tons, with a hull length of 377 feet and a diameter of 34 feet. They are capable of speeds in excess of 25 knots and can dive to a depth greater than 800 feet, while carrying Mark 48 advanced capability torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

General Dynamics Electric Boat has established standards of excellence in the design, construction and lifecycle support of U.S. Navy submarines. In its position as an industry leader, Electric Boat remains committed to applying its technical and business expertise to effectively manage the challenges of nuclear-submarine production. The company's three primary locations are in Groton and New London, Conn. ; and Quonset Point, R.I. Its current workforce is approximately 15,800 employees.

