Rolls-Royce reaches services contract with USAF for C-130J Fleet

Rolls-Royce has reached agreement with the US Air Force to continue to provide support for the propulsion systems for its fleet of C-130J aircraft, through a five-year MissionCare ® contract.

The performance-based logistics contract covers Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 engines, plus propellers and nacelles on USAF C-130J aircraft operating around the world. Rolls-Royce will provide engineering and sustainment support, repair, inventory management, and technical data.





Phil Burkholder, Rolls-Royce, President Defense Aerospace North America, said, “Rolls-Royce remains focused on keeping US Air Force aircraft mission-ready. From managing the inventory, to deploying Field Services Representatives, and providing engineering, services, Rolls-Royce MissionCare provides comprehensive support to the Air Force, while reducing cost and risk. Keeping incentives aligned, where we all benefit from excellent readiness and extended time on wing, drives everyone to pull in the same direction.”

The first year of the contract is valued at $144 million, growing to $187 million per year by 2022. Initially, the contract covers 194 aircraft and 896 engines, and will expand as the Air Force fleet grows to 244 aircraft and 1,150 engines by the final year of the contract. Over the five-year period, the total value of the contract could exceed $845 million.

Rolls-Royce MissionCare is the premier propulsion system Performance-Based Logistics solution. It provides a comprehensive sustainment system, offering the capabilities and expertise of Rolls-Royce as the Original Equipment Manufacturer to maximize engine propulsion system availability. MissionCare lowers customer sustainment costs, reduces administrative burden and prevents customer disruption for technical reasons.

Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 turboprop engines are manufactured at the company’s facilities in Indianapolis, US. The engines power all C-130J aircraft around the world, as well as the C-27J transport and the US-2 seaplane. A civil variant of the engine powers the Saab 2000 turboprop. Rolls-Royce has delivered more than 2,300 AE 2100 engines, and the combined fleet has totalled more than 8 million engine flight hours.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release