Triumph Signs Contract Extensions with Boeing for Ducting and Floor Panels

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) signed an agreement with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to continue their longstanding partnership to provide the environmental control systems (ECS) ducting and floor panels utilized on Boeing’s 737 (legacy and MAX), 767, 777X and 787 airplanes. The extensions will cover deliveries of these composite interior components into the next decade.

“Boeing is one of our largest customers, and the extension of this agreement demonstrates our ability to consistently deliver components with the quality, reliability and value our customers demand,” said Pete Wick, executive vice president of Triumph Precision Components. “It is also another example of our continued commitment to Boeing’s ‘Partnering for Success’ initiative as we continue to find ways to deliver products and services which offer value to Boeing.”





A variety of composite matrices—including graphite, aluminum, fiberglass, Kevlar, as well as reinforced and non-reinforced thermoplastic—are used in producing more than 175,000 ducts and 65,000 floor panel assemblies produced annually by Triumph. A worldwide leader in the design and supply of advanced composite assemblies, including the ECS ducts and floor panels, Triumph Precision Components - Interiors has provided these types of assemblies for aircraft manufacturers since 1990.

Triumph Precision Components - Interiors operating company produces thermal acoustic insulation systems and a variety of interior components and assemblies. Their products and services are supplied directly to aircraft OEMs, interior seating, galley and lavatory OEMs, as well as the aircraft operating community.

