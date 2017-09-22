US Army Extends FMTV Contract Pricing and Awards Oshkosh $260.1 M Order

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today that the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) has announced an administrative modification to the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A1P2 requirements contract with Oshkosh, to establish the eighth, ninth and tenth Order Years’ pricing under the contract, at an estimated value of $466 million. This administrative modification authorizes future orders under the FMTV A1P2 contract through August 25, 2019.

Oshkosh Defense also announced that TACOM placed an order for 1,065 FMTV vehicles at a value of $260.1 million under Order Year 8.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Amphibious Vehicle Market Research Report 2017

“The highly successful FMTV A1P2 program is a prime example of Oshkosh partnering with the U.S. Army to deliver high quality vehicles while meeting cost, performance, and schedule objectives,” said Pat Williams, Oshkosh Defense Vice President and General Manager of Army and Marine Corps programs. “We are pleased to continue our service to the U.S. Army in delivering the A1P2 requirements to the U.S. Army and its NATO and International allies.”

Oshkosh Defense was first awarded the FMTV contract by the U.S. Army in 2009 and, to date, has delivered more than 35,700 FMTV trucks and trailers.

Source : Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) - view original press release