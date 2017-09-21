Airborne ISR Conference

Delivering Enhanced Situational Awareness through Airborne Solutions

25 October, 2017 - 26 October, 2017, London, United Kingdom

In today's complex and ever changing operational environment, the demand for increased situational awareness continues to grow. As a decisive and indispensable tool, air based ISTAR is increasingly relied upon to deliver this capability, allowing commanders to understand the situation on the ground and act accordingly.



Covering direction, collection, process, dissemination and targeting, Airborne ISR aims to thoroughly analyse the intelligence chain and deliberate best practice for the enhancement of ISTAR capability. Drawing on respective nations ISTAR structure, operational feedback and training, to explore the doctrines and strategy necessary to develop this vital asset.





Importantly, the conference will also benefit from the guidance of technical leaders from research and industry, whose insight into the latest platforms, systems and sub-systems will provide greater awareness of existing and future capability for the modern operator.



Benefits of Attending

A specific focus on airborne systems as a key enabler of ISTAR capability

Provide a platform for the advancement of airborne intelligence, bringing together those at the heart of systems operation, training,development and integration

Deliberate the requirements of the contemporary operational environment

Hear the very latest technological developments from research and industry, that are shaping the next generation of ISR and C2

Plus An Half-Day Pre-Conference Workshop | Tuesday 24th October 2017

Every Platform a Sensor

Hosted by: Mr Rhod Scott-Wilson MSc MDA CEng MRAeS, Managing Consultant, ISR Systems, QinetiQ

12.15 - 17.30

Speakers:

Brigadier General Peter Lambert , Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command, United States Air Force

Colonel Christophe Fontaine, Chief, ISR Division, French Air Force Command

Colonel Houston Cantwell, Commander, 49th Wing, United States Air Force

Dr Jim Wood, C4ISR Science Gateway, Joint Forces Command, UK Ministry of Defence

Dr Wolfgang Koch, Head of Department, Sensor Data and Information Fusion, Fraunhofer FKIE

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret'd) Jock Honeyman, EW, C4ISR & Training Consultant, British Army

Major Fabrice Leroy, Commander, 80th UAV Squadron, Belgian Air Force

Major General Dawn Dunlop, NAEW&C Force Commander, NAEW&C Force Command

Mr Bogdan Horvat, Executive Officer, Allied Ground Surveillance Programme

Mr Darren Studer, Deputy Chief, J2 Operations, United States European Command

Mr James Edge, General Manager, Allied Ground Surveillance Programme, NATO

Mr Juergen Von Piechowski, Section Head, Joint ISR and Air Electronic Warfare, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, German Ministry of Defence

Mr Laurent Rousset-Rouviere, Project Manager SYSIPHE, Optical and Associated Technics Department, ONERA

Mr Pieter Elands, Programme Manager, Intelligent Imaging, TNO Defence Research

Mr Ronald Haygood, Deputy Director, Intelligence & Operations, 25th Air Force, United States Air Force

Squadron Leader Stephen Graham, C4ISR Working Group, Capability Branch, New Zealand Defence Force

Wing Commander Richard Berry, SO1 Capability Delivery P8A, Air Command, Royal Air Force

Source : ASDEvents