Rockwell Collins at APEX 2017: Reimagining the passenger experience

Rockwell Collins will be showcasing its suite of aircraft cabin and connectivity solutions at this year’s Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Expo in Long Beach, Calif., Sept. 25-28. The company will have two separate exhibits, booth 419 and booth 711, that will feature demonstrations of its wireless connectivity and interior cabin products that are helping reimagine the air travel experience for both passengers and crew.

This marks the first APEX that Rockwell Collins will feature both cabin connectivity and interior systems products since the company acquired B/E Aerospace in April 2017.





“Our goal at APEX is to help airlines see the innovative options available to them that deliver a better passenger experience while improving cabin crew productivity,” said Alexis Hickox, head of business development, Commercial Aircraft Cabin Solutions for Rockwell Collins.

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 419 to learn more about connectivity and entertainment solutions on display that include:

CabinConnect, a wireless inflight connectivity and entertainment solution enabling high-speed aviation broadband access for passengers and cabin crew. Passengers can stream video and other content to their personal devices, surf the internet, send and receive email, use social networking and universal messaging on their smartphones, tablets, laptops or gaming devices. Airlines can deliver more personalized services, create new opportunities for revenue generation and increase operational efficiencies.

Airshow Moving Map, the industry’s most widely used and award-winning moving map to keep passengers informed with real-time flight information throughout their journeys.

Aircraft Dashboard, a web-based suite for real-time monitoring for an at-a-glance overview of all your Rockwell Collins connectivity services. Provides cabin crew and Aircraft Operations Center (AOC) monitoring of aircraft connectivity status and ACARS communications.

A new electronically scanned array (ESA) antenna design supporting extreme high throughput (EHT) in a smaller, lighter and lower profile package

In booth 711, attendees can learn more about Rockwell Collins’ broader portfolio of cabin interior solutions that help create the optimal inflight atmosphere. This exhibit will feature our lighting and seating power solutions including:

Mimic, drop-in replacement LED lighting that provides the benefits of LEDs without the cost of a full upgrade

Viu, Ultra-flexible, full-mood LED lighting that conforms to any bend, curve or corner with the same intensity of wash lighting

PSS, Lightweight, low cost reading light and cabin crew call system with optional USB charging port

intelliUSB-SR, Advanced USB power solution for seating that keeps passengers connected longer and ready for their next destination

