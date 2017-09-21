EDM launches app for designing cabin crew Door Trainers

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that it has launched the airline industry's first app for designing cabin crew Door Trainers.

Named 'Simulator Configurator', the app enables users to quickly and easily produce their own detailed 3D Door Trainer drawing for most Airbus and Boeing aircraft types. Freely downloadable from EDM's website, airline cabin crew training professionals simply launch the app, choose their aircraft door type and then follow some simple steps such as selecting slide training equipment, over wing exit types, communications systems and seat configuration in order to then immediately produce a detailed drawing and specification of the Door Trainer.





"We've produced this new app to enable airline cabin crew trainers to easily and quickly design the exact configuration of Door Trainer they need to effectively train their students," said Tony Bermingham, Managing Director of EDM. "It's been specifically designed to be very simple and intuitive to use and we hope that professional trainers will find it useful when specifying the type of Door Trainer they require."

Source : EDM Limited - view original press release