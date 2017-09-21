Republic of Korea Military to discuss future milsatcom plans in London this November

South Korea joins the Global MilSatCom speaker line-up for the first time.

For the first time in its 19-year history, SMi Group’s Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition will be featuring South Korea in its speaker line-up for this year’s event.

With recent threats surging within the region, South Korea has instilled urgency in the race to perfect milsatcom systems to ensure overall robust defence capability. Commander of Defence Communication Command, Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi, will be presenting a keynote address on Day 3 of the conference to discuss the Direction of Future MilSatCom Programmes for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces. In this exclusive presentation, Brigadier General Choi will explore





how the Armed Forces are developing new milsatcom

utilizing C, Ku-Band and L-Band commercial satellites

working with international partners to manage satellite network threats

SMi’s Group has recently released an updated agenda for the 19th Global MilSatCom 2017, taking place on 7-9 November in London. The full programme can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.co.uk.

Now featuring a speaker line-up of over 50 defence satellite communications experts, the event programme has been curated to explore the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss national strategies and requirements in this vital area of defence.

“This year’s programme is inarguably the best and most international in the event’s history,” SMi Managing Director Dale Butler said. “Delegate numbers are up by 30% and the event is looking to attract around 500 attendees this year, which will be a new record for the conference series.”

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition

7-9 November 2017

Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK

Source : SMi Group