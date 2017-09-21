Mercury Receives $3.8M Order for Advanced EW Application

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received a $3.8Morder from a leading defense prime contractor for high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave modulesintegrated into an advanced electronic warfare system. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2018first quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

The Company’s leading portfolio of RF and microwave solutions includeproductsaddressing applications from 1 to 140 gigahertz (GHz) frequencies in the electromagnetic spectrum. State-of-the-art design tools minimize development time and enable a rapid transition from prototype to high-volume production in Mercury’s Advanced Microelectronics Centers.





“Mercury is honored to provide our valued customer with these affordable, high-performance RF and microwave modules in support of a critical national defense program,” saidKevinBeals, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s RF and Microwave group. “Our Advanced Microelectronics Centers are committed to providing an uninterrupted supply of highly differentiated RF solutions supporting our nation’s military interests.”

