LM Completes 300th EOTS for F-35

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently completed its 300th Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) for the F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter.

EOTS is an imaging sensor which allows the F-35 to identify, track and designate targets. The 300th EOTS was completed under the 10th Low-Rate-Initial Production (LRIP) contract, and each system was delivered on time or ahead of schedule.





“Completing the 300th EOTS is a testament to the growth of the F-35 program and our ability to produce a reliable and affordable system,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “More than 650 EOTS have been ordered to date, and we are committed to continuing to drive down the cost and increase performance to support the F-35.”

F-35 EOTS is the world’s first sensor to combine forward-looking infrared and infrared search and track functionality to provide F-35 pilots with precise air-to-air and air-to-ground targeting capability. EOTS allows aircrews to identify areas of interest, perform reconnaissance and precisely deliver laser and GPS-guided weapons.

The F-35 Lightning II is a 5 th Generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, advanced mission systems, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and cutting-edge sustainment. More than 240 F-35s have been built and delivered worldwide, and they have collectively flown more than 105,000 flight hours.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release