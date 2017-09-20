Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Sept 20, 2017

Kratos Receives $8.2 M in Satellite GPS Protection and Communication System Product Orders

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has recently received approximately $8.2 million in orders or specialized products in support of satellite global positioning system protection and communication systems.  Work on these recent orders will be performed in secure Kratos manufacturing facilities.  Due to customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these contract awards.

