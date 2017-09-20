Bell Helicopter Begins Delivery Of 9 Bell 505 Jet Ranger X To Chile

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the delivery of two Bell 505 Jet Ranger Xs to Eagle Copters South America headquartered in Santiago. The aircraft will be used for corporate transportation.

“We are excited to announce the first two of nine Bell 505s have been delivered to our friends at Eagle Copters South America,” said Jay Ortiz, vice president, Latin America. “With the latest in technology and the best-in-class ride, the Bell 505 is the choice aircraft for those who are travel savvy and require a quiet cabin to conduct business during flights.”





Company officials see growth for the Bell 505 in the Corporate, Tourism and light Utility sectors.

The reliability, speed, performance, and maneuverability of the Bell 505 is integrated with a flat floor, open cabin that is configurable for a wide variety of missions and payloads. The spacious cabin can be configured to carry up to four passengers or configured for internal cargo missions by removing quick disconnect rear cabin seats and/or copilot seat. The Bell 505’s flat floor cabin design and large rectangular baggage compartment lets the Bell 505 adapt to your changing mission needs. These features combined with a proven and reliable drivetrain and rotor system make the Bell 505 a true multi-mission aircraft in the short light single-engine market.

