AAR To Acquire 2 MRO Facilities from Premier Aviation

Aviation Services leader to expand its award-winning MRO network into Canada

Global aviation services leader AAR (NYSE: AIR) announced today that it has agreed to acquire two of Premier Aviation’s aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities – one at Trois-Rivières Airport in Québec and one at Windsor International Airport in Ontario.

“We are excited to add an experienced workforce and two world-class facilities to our award-winning MRO network, and we look forward to growing our position in, and bringing more flexibility and value to, the Canadian market,” said John Holmes, President & Chief Operating Officer, AAR. “The culture of continuous improvement and execution excellence at these facilities is consistent with AAR’s commitment to the highest levels of service.”





Premier Aviation established the MRO facility in Trois-Rivières in 2002 and expanded it to 150,000 square feet in 2011. The facility can accommodate up to seven narrow-body aircraft. Premier began operating in Windsor in 2012 in a new 143,000-square-foot hangar with full back shop capability and capacity for six narrow-body aircraft. The facilities have made significant investments in tooling over the past few years and currently employ over 300 well-trained aviation mechanics and personnel who will retain their positions based on expected workload.

“We are honored that a company with the reputation, breadth and depth of AAR has recognized the quality of our MRO facilities, and we are pleased that the customers and employees of these facilities will continue to be well-supported,” said Ronnie DiBartolo, President of Premier Aviation. “This transaction also allows Premier to focus its resources on future areas for growth at our other two MRO facilities.”

Holmes added: “This Canadian presence will be complementary to our U.S. MRO operations and workforce.”

The Canadian MROs will join AAR’s award-winning network that also includes airframe maintenance facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana; Miami, Florida; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Duluth, Minnesota; and Rockford, Illinois, as well as component repair facilities in New York and Amsterdam, and landing gear services in Miami. Across these sites, AAR provides industry-leading maintenance, repair and overhaul for regional, narrow-body and wide-body aircraft operators. AAR was ranked as the largest MRO services provider in the Americas and third in the world, before this acquisition.

Source : AAR Corporation (NYSE: AIR) - view original press release