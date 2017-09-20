USMC Awards Contract For Additional Polaris MRZR D Utility Task Vehicles

The United States Marine Corps has ordered additional diesel MRZR® (MRZR D) Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) from Polaris Government and Defense to enhance Marine Corps operational capabilities. This follows the successful delivery and fielding of MRZR UTVs to Marine Corps infantry regiments earlier this year. Delivery of the more than 100 vehicles is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“MRZR Ds support requirements in the Marine Corps for an internally transportable vehicle that is highly mobile and modular,” said Joaquin Salas, manager, Polaris Government and Defense. “Marines can quickly configure the lightweight and open-concept MRZR D depending on the required mission.”





The innovative nature and commercial expertise at Polaris translates to affordable military vehicles that provide superior mobility and advanced off-road technology. The MRZR D is a highly capable, low-cost mobility solution for the Marine Corps that lightens the load and improves agility across the force. It is readily available to individual units and other services for purchase on GSA and other contracting mechanisms.

“The two- and four-seat MRZR Ds can be quickly internally transported by V-22 and larger helicopters, allowing the vehicles to support Marine forces in almost any location. It is a significant advantage to have that mobility and support at the most tactical level,” added Salas.

MRZRs have redefined ultralight, off-road mobility for military vehicles and are mission critical for expeditionary forces in the U.S. and more than 25 allied countries to meet current and future mission demands and threats. And because MRZRs are in service throughout the world, there is a high degree of interoperability and commonality among U.S. and allied forces. The MRZR platform is flexible and modular to support uses ranging from rapid personnel deployment, to command and control, casualty evacuation and supply transport missions. The vehicles are proven, affordable, reliable and easily maintained throughout the lifecycle with a commercial supply chain and the Polaris global network.

Source : Polaris Government and Defense