Next Generation Space Policy: Space Strategy for Europe
- 19 October, 2017 - 20 October, 2017, Bratislava, Slovakia
With the ''Space Strategy for Europe'' from the European Commission and the new ESA roadmap on the table, the European space stakeholders will have the great opportunity to debate and influence, at the highest level, the medium and long term development of European space programmes and of the spread of space services in many economic and societal activities as well as in a wide range of public fields, including security and defence.
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
While European support for technological breakthroughs is more essential than ever to help the European industry to face the profound space changes and the increasing competition from old and new global players, the Conference will aim to create a think tank for European players to set out a roadmap and create key partnerships moving forward.
Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market Analysis By Product (Telecom Equipment, Imaging & Scanning A...
The topics that will be discussed are crucial for the future of the European space industry and for a resilient development of a ''space market uptake'' aiming at creating new space-based services, new enterprises and new jobs in Europe. To feed such a dynamic, interactive and fruitful debate among the numerous participants - representatives of national and EU institutions, public authorities, industry, research centres, civil society - many high-level guest speakers have already been invited to take the floor.
Key Benefits of Attending
- Discuss opportunities presented as a result of the Space Strategy for Europe
- Explore financing and investment options
- Network with your peers to share how to create autonomy in European Space exploration
- Develop strategies to increase cooperation and partnering between agencies
- Discover new energy and fuel sources in space
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Speakers
- Petr Bares, Czech Space Alliance, Czech Republic
- Michal Reinohl, Czech Ministry of Transport, Czech Republic
- Jean-Jacques Tortura , Director ESPI, ESPI, Austria
- Jozef Takacs, Chief of SZZ , SLZ, Slovakia
- Peter Cekan, TUKE (Technical University of Kosice), Slovakia
- Clementine Decoopman, Space Generation, Austria
- Lluc Diaz, ESA
- Jeremy Blyth, Chairman EU GNSS Security Accreditation Board, GNSS, UK
- Antonio Abad Martin, Hispasat, Spain
- Stephane Israel, Ariane Space, France
ADVISORS
- Bertalan Farkas, Cosmonaut, Hungary
- Ivan Bella, Cosmonaut, Slovakia
- Ing. Rastislav Primus, LPS SR, Slovakia
- Ing. Peter Kalavsky PhD, TUKE (Technical University of Kosice), Slovakia
- Ing. Pavol Freso, Chairman, BSK, Slovakia
- Dr. Aleš KuAera, Astronomical Institute of Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS), Slovakia
- Prof., Dr. Karel Kudela, Institute of Experimental Physics of SAS, Slovakia
- Dr. Martin Veselský, Institute of Physics, Slovak Academy of Sciences, Slovakia
- Dr. Ing. František SimanAík, Ústav materiálov a mechaniky strojov SAV, Slovakia
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Next Generation Space Policy: Space Strategy for Europe
Oct 19 - 20, 2017 - Bratislava, Slovakia