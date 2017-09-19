Saab Offers US Based Production Capability for T-X Trainer Aircraft

Defence and security company Saab together with Boeing are competing to win the tender process to supply the United States Air Force with an advanced trainer aircraft. Saab will establish manufacturing and production capability in the United States for the T-X advanced trainer aircraft, should the Boeing and Saab solution be selected.

Developed in partnership with Boeing, the T-X advanced trainer can provide a new highly capable training solution for the United States Air Force, USAF. Saab has started the process to evaluate and identify potential locations for production.





“The Boeing and Saab T-X is designed and purpose built for the USAF training mission, so we believe that the entire aircraft, including our part, should also be manufactured in the U.S.” states Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab AB. “Saab has already invested in the development of the T-X Advanced Trainer aircraft and if Saab and Boeing win, Saab will carry that commitment a step forward into manufacturing and production in the US.”

“The United States is a strategic market for Saab and the company plans for continued growth in the country. The establishment of this type of production capability in the U.S. would be another step forward in Saab’s objective to grow its national presence and to create strong organic capabilities for the development, manufacturing and sales of its products”, continues Håkan Buskhe.

The final choice regarding location for production in the U.S. would be made based on what best serves the needs of the program as well as Saab’s own long-term strategy for growth.

The establishment of a new production capability would add to Saab’s presence in the U.S. which includes solutions for radar and sensors, signature management, training and simulation, and support services as well as for high resolution 3D mapping, air traffic management and homeland security. Saab currently has seven operations in four states and the District of Columbia.

Boeing T-X is a training system designed specifically for the U.S. Air Force training mission. If Boeing and Saab win the competition, T-X will replace the service’s fleet of aging T-38 aircraft. An award is expected at the end of this year.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B) - view original press release