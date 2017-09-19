Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Omaha (LCS 12)

The Navy accepted delivery of the future littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, Sept. 15.

This delivery marks the official transfer of LCS 12 from the shipbuilder, an Austal USA-led team, to the Navy. It is the final milestone prior to commissioning, which is planned for early 2018 in San Diego.





"Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the future USS Omaha, as transfer to the Navy occurs, and her in-service counter begins," said LCS Program Manager Capt. Mike Taylor. "I look forward to celebrating the commissioning of this fine ship after she departs from Austal and embarks upon her post-delivery test and trials period."

Omaha is the 10th littoral combat ship to be delivered to the Navy and the sixth of the Independence variant to join the fleet. The Independence variant is noted for its unique trimaran hull, ability to operate at high speeds and its large flight deck size.

"We are excited to welcome the future USS Omaha into the LCS class," said Capt. Jordy Harrison, commander, LCS Squadron 1 (COMLCSRON 1). "LCS are in high demand around the globe, and after additional ship testing and crew training, Omaha will join the fleet, serving combatant commanders in a wide range of worldwide missions."

COMLCSRON 1 supports the operational commanders with warships ready for tasking by manning, training, equipping and maintaining littoral combat ships on the west coast.

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin, with the Independence variant team led by Austal USA.

Each LCS will be outfitted with a mission package made up of mission modules containing warfighting systems and support equipment. A dedicated crew will combine with aviation assets to deploy manned and unmanned vehicles and sensors in support of mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare or surface warfare missions.

Source : US Navy - view original press release