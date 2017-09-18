Air Missile Defence Technology Conference

24 October, 2017 - 25 October, 2017, Prague, Czech Republic

Air space is becoming increasingly complex and dangerous. Smart missile systems, the proliferation of cheap drones and unconventional warfare mean the risk to air and ground forces are high. Therefore, troops require effective ground based sensing, commanding and firing solutions to defend fixed positions, mobile formations and critical nation infrastructure.



We are therefore proud to announce that our 2nd Annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference and Exhibition is returning to Prague on the 24th and 25th of Ocotober 2017. This conference will bring together air defence operators, decision makers and technical experts from both the military and industry. Through national updated and highly focused presentations on key AMD issues such as Ballistic Missile Defence, C-RAM and Aerial Surveillance Fire Control; participants will be able to discuss the risks and the solutions available now and in the future to defeat threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.





Benefits of Attending

National updates from operators at the heart of Air Missile Defence Technology

Presentations from leading engineers from the industry

Exploring enhanced cooperation at the regional and international level to deal with ballistic and aerial threats

Will cover the full spectrum of air defence: from detection and surveillance to kinetic and non-kinetic counter measures

Speakers

Brigadier General (Ret'd) Kenneth Todorov , Director, Global Air and Missile Defense, Northrop Grumman Corporation

, Director, Global Air and Missile Defense, Northrop Grumman Corporation Colonel (Res) Meir Ben Shaya, C4I SME & Business Development Manager, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

C4I SME & Business Development Manager, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Colonel Jan Sedliacik , Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, Czech Armed Forces

, Commander of the 25th Air Defence Regiment, Czech Armed Forces Colonel Jaroslaw Ackermann , Chief of the Air Defence Branch , Czech Armed Forces

, Chief of the Air Defence Branch , Czech Armed Forces Colonel Ladislav Dovhun , GBAD Bde Commander in Nitra, Slovakian Air Force

, GBAD Bde Commander in Nitra, Slovakian Air Force Colonel Milan Malik , Commander of the 26th Air Command, Control and Surveillance Regiment, Czech Air Force

, Commander of the 26th Air Command, Control and Surveillance Regiment, Czech Air Force Fabio Bonanni , Head of Air Defense Architectures and Italy Technology, MBDA

, Head of Air Defense Architectures and Italy Technology, MBDA Ian Spillane, Chief Technologist, Lockheed Martin

Chief Technologist, Lockheed Martin Lars Krogh Vammen , Business Development Manager, Weibel Scientific A/S

, Business Development Manager, Weibel Scientific A/S Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Lynch , BMDOC OPS Director, NATO Aircom, NATO CC Air

, BMDOC OPS Director, NATO Aircom, NATO CC Air Lieutenant Colonel Frank Zwarts , Head of the NLD GBAMD Knowledge Center, Royal Netherlands Army

, Head of the NLD GBAMD Knowledge Center, Royal Netherlands Army Lieutenant Colonel Jan Farlik , Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence, Czech Republic

, Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence, Czech Republic Lieutenant Colonel Manuel Monnin , SBAD Office Division Head, French Air Force

, SBAD Office Division Head, French Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Tibor Matyi , DCOM SAM WING 12 'Arrabona', Hungarian Army

, DCOM SAM WING 12 'Arrabona', Hungarian Army Lieutenant Colonel Yannick Willer , GBAD /TBMD Programme Officer, French Air Force

, GBAD /TBMD Programme Officer, French Air Force Major Jaroslav Sekanina , SME GBAD, Czech Air Force

, SME GBAD, Czech Air Force Michael Chandler , Programme Manager Integrated Air and Missile Defence, US Army

, Programme Manager Integrated Air and Missile Defence, US Army Peter Woodmansee , HQ U.S European Command Missile Defense Program Manager, United States European Command (US EUCOM)

, HQ U.S European Command Missile Defense Program Manager, United States European Command (US EUCOM) Wim Schuttert , Technical Director, Thales Nederland B.V

