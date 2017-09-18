Raytheon to support NOAA's weather forecasting toolkit critical to hurricane watches and warnings

$269 mil contract builds on decade-long National Weather Service partnership

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) will continue its support for NOAA's Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System program that ingests and analyzes weather data, creating useful visualizations for forecasters and distributing time-sensitive weather statements such as watches and warnings across the United States.

Used by more than 140 National Weather Service field offices, the AWIPS program informs decisions that save lives and protect property during natural disasters.





Under the $269 million contract, Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business will provide operations and maintenance services, hardware, software, communications, and architecture improvement services for AWIPS to the National Weather Service.

"The AWIPS program provides meteorologists the tools they need to generate forecasts that save lives and protect property," said Matthew Gilligan, vice president of Navigation and Environmental Solutions at Raytheon. "This system is used every hour of every day and is especially important this hurricane season."

Over the last decade, Raytheon has partnered with NOAA and the National Weather Service to operate and upgrade the 24x7 AWIPS system used by more than 140 National Weather Service field offices.

Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release