Boeing Selects Triumph Group as Major Supplier for its USAF T-X Offer

Company will supply major aircraft components, generating 950 Texas jobs

Boeing [NYSE: BA] has selected Triumph Group, Inc. [NYSE:TGI] as a major supplier for its T-X Air Force training jet. If the Air Force awards the contract to Boeing, Triumph’s Aerospace Structures business unit, located in Red Oak, Texas, will supply the wing, vertical tail and horizontal tail structures, with opportunities for additional work, generating 950 direct and indirect jobs.

“Providing our military with the newest and most advanced training system is crucial to preparing future generations of warfighters,” said Congressman Joe Barton who represents the 6th district in Texas where Triumph Aerospace Structures is located. “I would like to thank Triumph and Boeing for their commitment to our national defense and for promoting our community and jobs right here in the 6th District.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market, Forecast to 2026

This announcement follows Boeing’s May 15 decision to assemble T-X at its St. Louis facility.

“This opportunity secures economic growth for the community and attracts the best and brightest talent with highly-skilled jobs locally and across the nation,” said Congressman Pete Sessions, Chairman of the Rules Committee. “Texas is open for business building the right choice for the next U.S. Air Force trainer with Boeing and Triumph Group.”

The first two new, purpose-built T-X aircraft have proven the design’s low-risk, performance and repeatability in manufacturing.

“Boeing T-X is a new, flexible design that meets the requirements of the U.S. Air Force,” said Karl Jeppesen, vice president of Supplier Management for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “Triumph Group is a long-standing supplier to Boeing, teaming with us on iconic programs such as V-22 Osprey and C-17 Globemaster III. It takes partnerships like this to win and position us for a bold, bright future, and we are proud to welcome Triumph as a major supplier and member of this team.”

Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aviation and industrial components, accessories, subassemblies, systems and aircraft structures.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support the great men and women who serve and defend our country. Along with Boeing we are ready to provide the best option for the T-X program,” said Dan Crowley, Triumph Group President and CEO.

Boeing T-X is a training system designed specifically for the Air Force training mission. It will replace the service’s fleet of aging T-38 aircraft. The initial acquisition, for 350 aircraft and the associated ground based training and support, is valued at up to $16 billion. Initial operating capability is planned for 2024. The contract award is expected by the end of the year.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release