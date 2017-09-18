DoD: Full Range of Capabilities Available Against North Korean Threat

The U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what it assessed as a single North Korean ballistic missile launch yesterday at 5:57 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Pentagon spokesman Army Col. Rob Manning said here today.

Pacom’s initial assessment is that the projectile was an intermediate range ballistic missile or IRBM, he added, which is a ballistic missile with a range of 1,864 miles to 3,418 miles.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Emergency Lighting Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The missile posed no threat to North America or Guam, Manning told reporters during a briefing this morning.

“Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including (South) Korea and Japan,” he added, “in the face of these threats remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the threat from North Korea.”

Manning said that if the IRBM had been a direct threat to the United States or its allies, “We would have taken appropriate action.”

The launch occurred near Sunan Air Base in Pyongyang and the IRBM headed east, he added, overflying the territory of northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean east of Japan.

“The full range of capabilities are at our disposal against the threat from North Korea,” Manning said. “North Korea continues to pose a threat to global security and stability and must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its illegal programs.”

Source : AFPS - view original press release