CACI to Showcase Solutions to Enhance Readiness and Resiliency at AFA Air, Space & Cyber Conference

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will showcase solutions to support the Air Force’s readiness and resiliency in the air, space, and cyberspace domains at the Air Force Association’s (AFA) Air, Space & Cyber Conference on September 18-20, 2017 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The annual conference brings together Air Force leadership, industry experts, academia, and current aerospace specialists from around the world to discuss the issues and challenges facing the U.S. and the aerospace community today.

This year’s conference pays tribute to the 70th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force (USAF). In keeping with the 2017 conference theme, “Breaking Barriers: Heritage to Horizons,” CACI will demonstrate pioneering solutions and services to support the Air Force’s legacy of meeting current and future national security challenges. These solutions include advanced analytics to elevate performance while optimizing cost-efficiency; cyber assessment tools to improve mission effectiveness and secure global operations; Agile development and DevOps methodologies to modernize mission applications and business systems; and precision counter-UAS systems to protect resources and defeat drone threats. Visit CACI at Booth 1000 to view these demonstrations and more.





CACI Senior Vice President and Corporate Strategic Advisor Dr. Lani Kass will be honored at the conference as part of the AFA’s #70for70 campaign celebrating the USAF 70th birthday. Over the course of 2017, the AFA will highlight 70 diverse heroes who have broken barriers through innovation, teamwork, and heritage. Dr. Kass’s recognition affirms her breakthrough role in advancing innovation in cyber security over the course of her distinguished career, including her service at both CACI and as former Senior Policy Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

