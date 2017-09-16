Saab Signs Contract for Maintenance on Telecommunications Net

Defense and security company Saab has signed a contract for maintenance of the Armed Forces’ telecommunications net for 2017-2018. The contracts is signed with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) and concerns the maintenance of the Swedish Armed Forces’ telecommunications net, as well as planning, installation, and operational start-up. The contract was signed in June 2017.

“This contract is very important to us at Saab in Arboga. We continue to be a support provider of the Armed Forces’ telecommunications net, which is the backbone of the Armed Forces total communication, which function is vital for Sweden’s security – in peace, in crisis and in war. The contract means that we continue to develop our resources and strengthens our position within the field of communications”, says Jessica Öberg, head of business unit Networks and Public Safety at business area Support & Services, as well as site manager at Saab Arboga.





Saab has a long and extensive experience of working with the Armed Forces’ telecommunications net and has since its origin in the 1960:ies taken part in building and maintenance of the telecommunications net. The work that Saab is performing concerns everything from design to procurement to installation, testing, service, maintenance and development.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B) - view original press release