LM Opens New Onsite Training Facility

Lockheed Martin (LM) celebrated the opening of a new onsite training facility today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company’s Pike County Operations site in Troy, Alabama.

The Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center is a $2 million project funded by Alabama Industrial Development Training, a state-backed workforce training agency.





“AIDT is a strong supporter of Lockheed Martin and has been for 28 years,” said Ed Castile, executive director at AIDT. “Alabama has the greatest workforce in the United States, and this project continues that legacy.”

The 7,000-square-foot building will drive workforce development initiatives such as offering the site’s more than 450 employees the ability to advance their education online, providing a central location for team functions and serving as a state-of-the-art training center for local military and state agencies.

“This facility represents the state of Alabama’s commitment toward creating long-term, well-paying jobs in Pike County,” said Site Director Jason Crager. “So far in 2017, we have hired 50 employees to fill high-tech positions at our facility. We couldn’t have done it without our partnership with Alabama Industrial Development Training.”

The project came from a need for a larger training facility to accommodate increased job growth and advanced training requirements as technology becomes more evolved.

Pike County Operations has been recognized for its commitment to continuous improvement and manufacturing excellence. In 2012, it received IndustryWeek magazine’s “Best Plant” award, and the Alabama Performance Excellence Award. It was also a 2012 recipient of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence, along with all Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control sites.

