Hainan Airlines First Airline in China to Order APB Split Scimitar Winglets

Aviation Partners Boeing (APB) today announced that Hainan Airlines has committed to install Split Scimitar Winglets on 36 of its fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft. Hainan was the first airline in China to operate with APB's Blended Winglet technology, and now will be the first airline in China to operate with APB's latest product, Split Scimitar Winglets.

"Sixteen years ago APB welcomed Hainan Airlines as the first airline in China to install Blended Winglets on its aircraft," said Patrick LaMoria, Aviation Partners Boeing executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Since then, both Hainan and Blended Winglets have become an extraordinary presence worldwide in the airline industry. APB is very proud to continue this relationship with the introduction of Split Scimitar Winglets in China."





Split Scimitar Winglets confirm Hainan's commitment to providing exceptional value to its customers, through the implementation of efficient technology. Every flight with this technology reduces Hainan's energy needs and the resulting pollutant emissions.

Hainan's aircraft will be modified during routine maintenance visits at Hainan Airlines' maintenance facility, HNA Technology, in Haikou. Installation tasks can be performed concurrently with most maintenance activities, allowing for a very efficient shop visit. Once installed, the Split Scimitar Winglets can reduce block fuel consumption by up to an additional 2.2%, resulting in fuel savings of about 140,000 liters per year per aircraft, and carbon dioxide emissions reduced by more than 350 tonnes. Once all 36 aircraft are modified, Hainan Airlines will save almost 5 million liters of fuel and 12,700 tonnes of emissions per year.

"Hainan Airlines recognizes the importance of investing in their fleet," said Craig McCallum, APB's senior director of sales and marketing. "They are committed to reducing fuel consumption, emissions, and costs by operating the most efficient fleet of narrowbody aircraft in all of Asia."

Since launching the Boeing Next-Generation 737 Split Scimitar Winglet program APB has taken orders and options for 1,745 systems, and nearly 1,000 aircraft are now operating with the technology. APB estimates that its products have reduced aircraft fuel consumption worldwide by over 7.7 billion gallons to-date.

Aviation Partners Boeing is a Seattle based joint venture of Aviation Partners, Inc. and The Boeing Company.

Founded in January 1993, Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd has become one of the ten safest airlines worldwide, and one of the seven airlines in the world to be rated Five Stars by Skytrax.

