Northrop Grumman Featured its Missile Defence Capabilities at MSPO 2017, Kielce, Poland

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) showcased its key missile defence capabilities this week at MSPO, Poland's International Defence Industry Exhibition.

The Northrop Grumman exhibit included a demonstration of integrated air and missile defence command and control, and a family of programmes including Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM), Integrated Battle Management System (IBMS), and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS).





“Northrop Grumman is committed to Poland and Polish industry, particularly in air and missile defence. Enabled through programmes like WISLA, Poland’s missile and air defense system, we are well-positioned to help create innovative solutions to meet Poland's national security needs,” said Tarik Reyes, vice president, Missile Defence and Protective Systems, Northrop Grumman. “We are excited to offer our range of core capabilities, and to establish a presence in Poland to enable us to build closer relationships with our key customers and support in-country business development activities more effectively.”

IBMS provides integrated planning and operations management capabilities that are connected by a cyber-secure network. The system is scalable from strategic (military command posts and civil operations centres) to tactical (vehicles and individual soldiers and first responders) providing situational awareness of the common operational picture, and communications with joint and coalition forces.

IBCS is a revolutionary integrated air and missile defence command-and-control system developed to deliver a single, unambiguous view of the battlespace. It significantly enhances aircraft and missile tracking and improves the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions within seconds. With a modular open systems architecture, IBCS allows integration of current and future sensors and weapon systems. IBCS enables “any sensor, best shooter” operations to optimize limited resources and facilitate flexible defence designs.

Also highlighted was the Citadel Enterprise Battle Command System that delivers an integrated C4I capability to execute effective air and missile defence. The Citadel uses a modern, open systems approach with commercial standards that enables affordable systems integration of current and future air and missile defence systems.

Northrop Grumman signed a letter of intent with Poland’s largest defence company, the state-owned Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa in October 2016, aimed at creating a long term strategic partnership and exploring potential areas of industrial cooperation.

Also at MSPO, Northrop Grumman’s German subsidiary, Northrop Grumman LITEF, highlighted its range of Fibre Optic Gyros and MEMS Accelerometers as well as innovative Inertial Navigation and Reference Systems for air, land and maritime applications.

Northrop Grumman has a well-established presence in Europe with a significant presence in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release