Unmanned Maritime Systems Conference

31 October, 2017 - 2 November, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Enabling Maritime Domain Dominance with Unmanned Combat Multipliers

With a shift towards conventional warfare with peer threats in the foreseeable future, the importance of Maritime Domain Awareness and Dominance is front and center as priority for success. With the proliferation of surface and subsurface vessel technology and the growing threat environment, it is important the unmanned platforms continue to develop in order to conduct the dangerous, dirty jobs that prevent risking the lives of Sailors and Marines. Anti-Submarine Warfare, Counter Mine operations and persistent ISR capability are just some of the mission sets that autonomous and radio controlled Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) can accomplish while keeping Service members safe.





Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference



Also critical to maintaining dominance in the Maritime Domain is developing a better understanding of it. UUVs and USVs can help to conduct important Oceanography and Survey missions that allow us to better understand the complex nature of subsurface operations, from navigation to current and landscape the information gathered, shared and analyzed allows Naval forces and commercial interests to better understand efficient, and effective ways to operate in the Maritime domain.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Defense Robotics

Recent developments in radar and sensor technology, power generation, transfer and storage, C4ISR capability, as well as delivery and recovery methods have led to a tipping point where investment in Unmanned Maritime Systems can provide a significant advantage to our national defense. Join us to explore the depths of this growing defense priority and shape the discussion of the way ahead in Unmanned maritime systems.



What are the Benefits of Attending?

Hear from key thought leaders in Unmanned Maritime Systems, including the latest requirements for Surface and Undersea systems.

Understand Operational Requirements and Priorities for Unmanned Systems Employment

Gain Insight on Current State of DoD Programs, Upcoming Decisions and Future Acquisitions

Discuss Key Capabilities for UUVs, Counter Mine, Anti Submarine Warfare, Persistent Tracking and ISR

Collaborate with key DoD, International and Industry partners to influence the future Of Unmanned Maritime Systems



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference



Now Factor:

The scope of unmanned maritime technologies across multiple naval applications has grown in the last several. The systems currently fielded to fulfill today's operational demands need increased integration with existing systems to achieve greater efficiency and affordability. Additionally, while downward economic forces continue to constrain DOD budgets, achieving affordable and cost-effective technical solutions is more important than ever. Building open-architecture while leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology allows for increased economy, interoperability and adaptability can improve existing systems by bringing:

Greater automation Improved performance (SWaP) Interoperability and modularity Survivability in contested environments (resilient communications) Integration with manned systems (Manned-Unmanned System Teaming) Reduced manpower requirements to operate and support unmanned systems



2016 Speakers Included:

Mr. Frank Kelley , Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Unmanned Systems, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy

, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Unmanned Systems, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy RDML Timothy Gallaudet , Commander, U.S. Navy

, Commander, U.S. Navy Brian Howes , Deputy Director, Undersea Warfare, OPNAV N97

, Deputy Director, Undersea Warfare, OPNAV N97 Admiral John Nadeau , Assistant Commandant for Capability, U.S. Coast Guard

, Assistant Commandant for Capability, U.S. Coast Guard RDML Shepard Smith , Director of NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey, NOAA

, Director of NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey, NOAA Commodore David Burton , Director of Strategy, CMRE

, Director of Strategy, CMRE Captain John Gearhart , Assistant Chief of Naval Research, U.S. Navy

, Assistant Chief of Naval Research, U.S. Navy Captain William Guarini , Program Manager, PMS 403

, Program Manager, PMS 403 Mr. Stephen Olson , Unmanned Systems Autonomy Lead, U.S Navy

, Unmanned Systems Autonomy Lead, U.S Navy Dan Tubbs, Deputy Director, Advanced Technology Programs, The Boeing Company





Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference



Source : ASDEvents