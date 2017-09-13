Rockwell Collins Launches NavHub Navigation System with German Armed Forces

The German Ministry of Defense selected Rockwell Collins’ NavHub navigation system to provide Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) availability to a variety of its military vehicles.

The NavHub system serves as a next-generation GNSS- and Military-Code (M-Code)-enabled solution for the German Armed Forces. Customizable for ground and maritime platforms, NavHub provides a variety of vehicle interfaces, meets the standards required by military vehicle operators, and allows users to receive data from multiple secure and open-service GNSS constellations to simultaneously confirm the navigational solution. Access to multi-constellation GNSS and GPS M-Code will provide a significantly enhanced navigational solution over the current GPS-only solution.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Night Vision Scopes Sales Market Report 2017

“NavHub meets the critical mission need for accurate navigation support for fast-moving platforms and challenging environments,” said Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins. “Our military GNSS receivers will provide significantly enhanced navigational capabilities to military vehicles and will mitigate terrain, forest and urban degradation as it will raise the number of satellites used from 28 to well over 100.”

Work under the contract will be performed in Rockwell Collins’ facilities in in Europe.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release