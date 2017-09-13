Northrop Grumman Expands Presence in San Antonio to Support Air Force Cyber Mission

Supporting its growing presence in the region, Northrop Grumman Corporation announced today it has signed a 5-year lease with Port San Antonio to occupy 7700 square feet in a building at 903 Billy Mitchell Blvd.

“We are thrilled to grow our presence in San Antonio,” said Bobby Lentz, vice president, global cyber solutions, cyber and intelligence mission solutions division, Northrop Grumman. “Dedicated to supporting the Air Force’s cyber mission needs, this new space features a cyber integration lab that will enhance collaboration and leverage expertise from across Northrop Grumman to generate technology solutions quickly and affordably.”





Deliberately situated close to its customer at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the new space will house an expanded team of employees exclusively working on military cyber programs, including Cyber Mission Platform, as well as future programs. In addition to the cyber integration lab, which will be connected to a larger network of collaborative environments at Northrop Grumman, the space will feature a user experience capability to enhance process improvements and workflow, warehouse and meeting space, and production facilities.

“The San Antonio region offers an exceptional talent pool, proximity to our customer, and opportunities to expand partnerships with local small business,” added Lentz. “We look forward to working closely with our local Air Force customer and building on our strong business and community partnership.”

“We are very proud to add a globally-renowned name to the growing list of cybersecurity operations based on our large campus,” said Port President and CEO Roland Mower. “Northrop Grumman’s expansion here underscores San Antonio’s standing as a global center of cybersecurity excellence. We and our partners look forward to providing Northrop Grumman with all necessary strategic support to ensure their long-term success as an important player in one of our community’s key economic sectors.”

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release