Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, Sept 12, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Directed Energy Day


Directed Energy Day

  • 19 October, 2017 - 19 October, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

Our Directed Energy Day will focus on the efforts across the military branches to advance and utilize directed energy technologies. The discussion will cover latest the initiatives to apply directed energy to existing platforms and recent efforts to further develop the technology.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

2017 Topics to Include

  • DoD Perspective on Directed Energy Based Non-lethal Weapons
  • Transitioning Directed Energy Weapons from the Conceptual to the Practical
  • Offensive and Defensive Applications of Directed Energy Weapons
  • Applications of Directed Energy Weapons within the Surface Fleet
  •  Understanding the Mission Role: Where Can DE Weapons Be Utilized to Fulfill Existing Needs
  • Shifting the Calculus of Adversaries by Utilizing Directed Energy within the BMDS Architecture
  • Platforms That Show the Most Promise for the Execution of Directed Energy Oriented Missions
     

Why You Should Attend This Symposium
The Directed Energy Day will allow US military commands, government agencies, academia, and technology providers the chance to have an open discussion about the current and future roles of directed energy weapons. The goal of this conference is to create meaningful progress in solving some of the complex issues to support the DoD’s ability to utilize the latest in directed energy weapons technology in both defensive and offensive capacities.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Military Aircraft Engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market, Forecast to 2025

The Symposium will hold sessions that will discuss advances made in the field over the last several years and how those advances translate into making directed energy technology more accessible and usable. The Symposium will focus in on the future goals for DE technology across the military services and how they plan to integrate it with existing and future platforms.


Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

 

Early Confirmed Speakers

  • Keith L. Englander, SES, Director for Engineering, Missile Defense Agency
  • COL Douglas White, USA, TRADOC Capability Manager, Air Defense Artillery Brigade & Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Fires Center of Excellence
  • Col Jim Jenkins, USMC, Director, Science and Technology, and Experiment Division, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory
  • Dr. Sean Ross, AFRL Directed Energy Liaison, SAF/AQR
  • Dr. Tim Dimitri Andreadis, Head, High Power Microwave (HPM) Section, US Naval Research Laboratory
  • Matthew Ketner, Branch Chief, High Energy Laser Controls and Integration Directorate, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
  • Gary Woltering, Deputy Chief, Advanced Weapons Systems Division, Air Combat Command, United States Air Force

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Sep 12, 2017

 

More News from ASDEvents

More Military Aircraft News

International Fighter Conference

Nov 7 - 9, 2017 - Berlin, Germany

Register More info


More Missiles / Rockets News

Integrated Air & Missile Defense Conference

Sep 27 - 29, 2017 - Arlington, United States

Register More info


More Sensors News

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Summit

Sep 26 - 28, 2017 - Rome, Italy

Register More info


More Unmanned Systems News

Directed Energy Day

Oct 19, 2017 - Alexandria, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk