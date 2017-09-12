Airbus Showcases EMS Capabilities at China Helicopter Expo 2017

Airbus Helicopters will highlight its wide range of products and services at this year’s China Helicopter Exposition, from 14th to 17th September in Tianjin. The company will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its presence in China.

Visitors will be able to take a closer look on the Airbus Helicopters stand at China’s very first Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) configured H135, operated by Beijing 999 Emergency Rescue Centre, and a HEMS configured H130 operated by Shandong MIT Group. Several Chinese-operated H125, a member of the renowned Ecureuil family and the reference in the light single market in China, will also be on display during the show. At the end of 2016, the in-service Ecureuil fleet reached 100 in China, becoming the largest fleet of a single helicopter type in the country.





Show-visitors will also have an opportunity to try out the interactive H160 virtual experience to learn more about the H160’s multiple configurations and performances.

The Airbus Helicopters’ show display also includes an HCare counter presenting the company’s commitment to supporting customers in every aspect, including training, maintenance, technical support, fleet management, and mission preparation.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Airbus Helicopters’ presence in China. The long-lasting relationship of Airbus Helicopters in the country first began in 1967 with the sale of the Alouette III, followed by several cooperation agreements for the AS365 Dauphin, H120 Colibri, H175/AC352 helicopters joint production, and an H135 final assembly line in Qingdao.

Airbus Helicopters the leader in the Chinese civil and para-public market, with a 40% market share and about 260 helicopters sold across the country. For the first time in 2016, China became the company’s largest civil market in terms of annual booking.

Source : Airbus Helicopters - view original press release