Mikros Systems Receives $548,000 Contract Award for ADEPT Enhancements

Mikros Systems Corporation announced today that it has received funding of $548,000 from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) for additional sustainment services for the Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset (ADEPT) workstation. Under the contract, Mikros Systems will install software performance enhancements and updates to ADEPT systems. Year-to-date, Mikros Systems has received over $3.2 million in U.S.



Navy funding to support production, engineering and technical support of the ADEPT product line. "ADEPT provides everything the U.S. Navy sailor needs for periodic maintenance of complex electronic systems in a single enclosure. We are continually improving the ADEPT product to align with the latest technologies and our customers' needs," commented Mark Laureigh, Director of Operations of the Mikros Systems Manufacturing and Depot Center in Largo, F.L. "We appreciate our long-term relationship with the U.S Navy and look forward to providing continued support and sustainment to the fleet."

