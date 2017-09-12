Kratos UAS Successfully Complete Multiple Missions for National Security Customer

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (USD) recently successfully completed multiple missions with a number of its high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems (UAS) for a national security related customer. These successful missions are part of a series of performance demonstrations to be completed prior to delivery and acceptance of 10 USD UAS, which is expected to occur in the next six months. Work under this contract is performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and other locations. Kratos' USD is a leading provider of high performance, jet powered UAS for tactical and target missions. Due to competitive, customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this customer program.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division, said, "Our entire organization is proud to support this critical national security related customer and its mission."





