Harris Corporation to Showcase Connected Battlefield Technology at Defence and Security Equipment International 2017

Harris will demonstrate stand-alone as well as fully-integrated solutions that address urgent security challenges associated with force modernization – including battlefield connectivity and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). The company’s broad portfolio offers digital command and control, tactical communications, electronic warfare (EW), persistent surveillance, night vision, robotics and more. Solutions that will be showcased include:

Falcon III® Multi-channel Airborne Networking Radio: World’s first certified airborne two-channel networking radio that extends ground tactical capabilities to the aerial tier.

Falcon III® Multiband Networking Handheld Radio: Delivers the power and performance of a manpack in a ruggedized, SWaP-friendly handheld radio.

Falcon III® Vehicular/Base Multiband Radio System: System provides superior Combat Net Radio performance and flexibility.

T7 Robotic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) System: Robot features intuitive control and human-like dexterity – making it easy to complete complex tasks with minimal training time.

Night Vision Systems: Improve situational awareness and command and control through integration of networked night vision solutions with Harris radios.

Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS): Modular EW system for a wide variety of fighter aircraft.

Disruptor SRx: A small, lightweight, platform-agnostic EW system for land, air and sea missions, including rotary wing and UAV platforms.

Harris hC2™ Software Suite Command: A complete command and control solution that connects all echelons and provides a common operational view with real-time intelligence.

“Harris has supported the U.K. modernization initiative for more than 70 years – delivering customized, innovative solutions that anticipate the warfighter’s needs. We stand ready to provide cost-effective, ready-now C4ISR solutions tailored to the region’s next-generation challenges,” said Keith Norton, vice president, Harris Systems Limited.





In the U.K., Harris combines its extensive company research and development – including design, development, manufacturing and repair facilities – and the skills of more than 300 engineers and technicians to support mission-critical programs. The company maintains the in-service suite of 50,000 BOWMAN radios and is committed to support the MORPHEUS program.

Around the world, Harris technologies are used every day in mission operations by thousands of warfighters in every domain. These technologies provide secure communications, digital command and control, and reliable intelligence for a distinct tactical advantage. As military requirements expand and evolve in today's environment, Harris is developing and deploying multi-domain solutions that protect critical information and enable real-time action.

