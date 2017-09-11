Kratos Supports High Energy Laser Demonstrator Integration

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its subsidiary Digital Fusion Solutions, Inc., as a member of the joint venture QWK Integrated Solutions, LLC (QWK), was awarded a base period task order under QWK's U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration Contract (D3I) Prime Contract to assist SMDC with the design of a High Energy Laser Tactical Vehicle Demonstrator (HEL TVD) System. The overall HEL TVD task order consists of four phases that will result in a prototype HEL weapon system for the Army. The current award is for the base period of the task order, with the expectation that the Army will exercise the subsequent three options at a later date. Kratos support includes task order management, system integration and platform systems support in Huntsville, AL. Digital Fusion Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kratos' Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) Division. DRSS provides products, solutions and services for critical United States National Security Programs including ballistic missile defense, hypersonics, electromagnetic railgun, directed energy and lasers and various combat systems.

Dave Carter, President of Kratos' DRSS Division, said, "We are very excited with this win because it enables us to expand our technical expertise in high energy lasers while continuing to work closely with our long-time valued customer, U.S. Army SMDC."





Source : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions - view original press release