Cubic Awarded $25 M Contract for Development of Combat Training Centers in Asia-Pacific Region

Cubic Global Defense, a business division of Cubic Corporation today announced it received a contract award worth more than $25 million from a customer in the Asia-Pacific region for the delivery of three mobile combat training centers (CTC). Cubic will provide its latest generation laser-based simulation equipment for dismounted soldiers, vehicles and numerous weapon configurations. The contract also includes the implementation of communication system components, after action review capabilities and exercise control system integration.

“This contract award underscores Cubic’s position as a leading provider of instrumented combat training centers worldwide,” said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “We are committed to delivering the most advanced training systems to ensure our partners and allies have the ability to establish realistic training environments that accurately simulate the complexities of combined arms operations.”





Engineering and production for the contract will be performed in San Diego, California. The first deliveries will be executed in 2018 and will continue through 2019.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release