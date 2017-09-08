Military Augmented Reality Market Worth $1.37 Bn In 2017

This new report, now available on ASDReports, the Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts For Dismounted Soldiers, Land Vehicles, Naval Vehicles, Aerial Vehicles PLUS Analysis of Helmet Mounted Display Systems (HMD, HMDS, HMCS, HWD, HECAD, HDTS), Heads-Up Display (HUD), Driver Vision Enhancement (DVE), Smart Glasses, Goggles & Screens, See Through Waveguide (STWG) Optics, & Computer Generated Data Enhancing the Soldier, Commander & Pilot Experience With Mixed & Augmented Reality (AR) indicates that the global military augmented reality market will see $1.37bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: “Augmented Reality is being increasingly looked at by military and defence forces across the world owing to its ability to provide a high level of immersion, thereby enhancing the situational awareness and combat readiness of soldiers. It is also expected to be increasingly used for military training in applications such as battlefield simulation, which enables soldiers to train in settings identical to real life scenarios. The commercial sector is leading the way in terms of innovations pertaining to Augmented Reality devices, with the military expected to adopt this technology in the coming years. The demand for such devices is expected to increase in countries seeking to modernize their military by providing enhanced training through advanced wargames and simulations due to the increasing need to train armed forces for asymmetrical warfare.”

