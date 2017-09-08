Navy Intends to Heavy Lift USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) to Yokosuka

The Navy intends to issue a task order on an existing contract, for the salvage patching and transport via heavy lift of USS John S McCain (DDG 56) from Changi Naval Base in Singapore to the U.S. Navy's Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center in Yokosuka, Japan.

The lift is notionally planned for late September.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Active Sonar System Market Research Report 2017

The Navy is moving John S. McCain to Yokosuka to allow the crew to be close to their families and to allow for a complete assessment of the damage. Completion of the damage assessment is required to fully determine repair plans to include cost, schedule and location for the ship's repairs.

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore Aug 21.

The ship suffered significant damage to her port side aft resulting in flooding to nearby compartments, including berthing, machinery and communications rooms.

Source : US Navy - view original press release