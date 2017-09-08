Boeing names Maurita Sutedja as Investor Relations Leader

Boeing named Maurita Sutedja, a veteran Finance leader, as its next vice president of Investor Relations. She will succeed Troy Lahr, who has been appointed chief financial officer of Boeing's Autonomous Systems business.

Sutedja will oversee Boeing's interactions with the investment community, providing shareholders and industry analysts an accurate picture of the company's business, performance, and outlook.





Since joining Boeing in 2010, Sutedja has held leadership roles in the company's treasury, financing and enterprise services groups, including serving as chief financial officer of Boeing Capital Corporation and vice president of Enterprise Finance Services. Prior to Boeing, Sutedja worked at General Motors for nearly a decade, holding various leadership roles such as director of global funding and cash management. Sutedja began her career as an equity research analyst at UBS and ABN AMRO Securities.

Sutedja will report to Greg Smith, Boeing's chief financial officer and executive vice president of Enterprise Performance & Strategy.

"Maurita is a proven business leader with a keen understanding of Boeing's operations, along with a broad and global perspective gained from various roles in the finance world," said Smith. "She has the necessary experience and insight to help our financial stakeholders understand our performance and prospects, and will build on Troy's tremendous work over the past four years."

Lahr, who has led Boeing's investor relations team since January 2013, will move to Autonomous Systems, a key segment of the company's Defense, Space & Security unit that provides high-performance unmanned aircraft systems, underwater maritime vehicles, and certain electronic and information systems. Lahr will also join the board of United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release