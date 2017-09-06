NAVFAC Marianas Awards HUBZone Small Business Contract to Enable Air Force Mission on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Marianas awarded a $12.8 million contract to Tikigaq Construction LLC, a historically underutilized business zone (HUBZone)-certified small business, for an Air Force facility on Guam.

"This project is pivotal to the Pacific Airpower Resiliency Initiative on Andersen Air Force Base," said Engineering Flight Chief Lt. Cmdr. Michael Warren. "When completed, this storage facility will be used for dispersed maintenance spares and specialized equipment to support the 36th Wing and further enable the Air Force objective to hone its resiliency strategy."





The facility includes a vehicle storage area, mechanical equipment areas, a fuel support/spare parts for manifold storage area, a communications room and an office area. Also included in this contract are site improvements such as grading, drainage, access roads, water and sewer utilities, a fire protection system, interior plumbing, interior electrical and communication facilities, and site electrical amenities.

"This task order award is a testament to NAVFAC Marianas' continued focus on providing maximum practicable opportunities for small business participation in our contracting activities," said NAVFAC Marianas Assistant Deputy for Small Business Albert Sampson. "Certainly, this successful award would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our team of acquisition professionals, technical personnel, and our qualified small business partners."

The task order was awarded under a design-build multiple-award construction contract. Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam and is expected to be completed by May 2019. Four proposals were received for this task order.

Source : US Navy - view original press release