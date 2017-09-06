Kratos Announces $46 M Single Award Training Contract To Support Royal Saudi Naval Forces

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it received a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) sole-source, three-year, single award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide training-related products and services in a variety of disciplines to Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), the Naval Force of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The award, issued by Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), is contained in a U.S. FMS agreement with a potential value to Kratos of $100 million, depending on the number of task orders issued and anticipated contract modifications under the FMS agreement.

Kratos' initial award is $46 million over three years. Kratos will provide Manpower, Personnel & Training (MPT) planning as well as instructional services for a broad array of missions, functions and tasks. The first task order, valued at $24.1 million, is to provide Contractor Support Services to all levels of RSNF training along with other logistical requirements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Across future task orders, Kratos will deploy personnel in-country to provide training related products and services for a three-year period.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Integrated Bridge Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2021

The mission of this single award contract is to sustain levels of military preparedness and performance, increase the protection of critical industrial infrastructure and further strengthen defense interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces. Additionally, the award is expected to enhance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner.

Jose Diaz, Sr. Vice President of Kratos' Training Division, said, "The award is another example of the rapid and successful international expansion of our training services in areas including the Middle-East, Australia and Europe. More importantly, this award provides Kratos the opportunity to aid U.S. efforts to support its allies through our extensive portfolio of military-focused aircrew and maintenance technical training skills, programmatic and logistics support, and instructional services for ground, sea and air platforms."

Source : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions - view original press release