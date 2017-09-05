First Civil Customer Nolas Takes Delivery of an H135 With Helionix

The Norwegian air ambulance operator Norsk Luftambulanse AS (NOLAS) is the first civil customer to receive an H135 equipped with Helionix. Six additional H135s with Helionix will be delivered to NOLAS in 2017 and 2018. In December 2016, the UK MoD was the first military customer to receive the new H135 with Helionix.

NOLAS won a national HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services) tender in Norway in 2016, and a total of 12 bases and 17 new helicopters will be operated from June 1, 2018. All helicopters are equipped for 24/7 operations with state-of-the-art configuration for Single Pilot IFR/Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) operation, Aerolite interiors and the latest medical equipment. With a specially trained anesthesiologist, a pilot and a HEMS crew member, and a specially configured helicopter, NOLAS do on-scene missions as well as advanced intensive care transportation in the demanding environment of Norway.





The H135 obtained EASA certification for the Helionix avionics suite in November 2016. The Helionix avionics system designed by Airbus offers operators with increased mission flexibility and safety. Helionix is a family concept with standardized features and is already available on the H175 and H145.

On top of the 4-axis autopilot, Helionix offers an innovative cockpit layout which helps to increase situational awareness. Designed with three large electronic displays on the H135, the cockpit is Night Vision Goggle compatible and includes a First Limit Indicator which highlights the appropriate engine instrument data for the pilot in one indicator.

The H135 is a helicopter of reference for air ambulance operators worldwide. It combines a wide, unobstructed cabin with excellent performance, range and payload capacity – along with low-noise operations. The oversized sliding side doors and rear clamshell doors enable fast loading/unloading of patients, with additional safety during ground operations provided by Airbus’ signature shrouded Fenestron tail rotor.

“In demanding environments and under almost all kind of weather challenges, it is great to have the support of the new technological developments that the Helionix version can offer”, said NOLAS CEO Rune Midtgaard. “It reduces the pilot workload, increases the safety of the operation and in the end the ability to reach the patients in need of the advanced medical support the service can offer.”

“We are proud that NOLAS trusts our helicopter and the Helionix suite for their challenging missions” said Martin Schneider, head of the H135 programme. “The H135 is the unbeaten market leader in light twin-engine, multi-purpose helicopters. Traditional missions for this class of helicopters include emergency medical services, law enforcement, VIP and business passenger transport, maintenance of industrial wind parks and military training.”

Airbus has delivered more than 1,250 H135s to customers around the globe who have logged a total of more than four million flight hours.

Source : Airbus Helicopters - view original press release