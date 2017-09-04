Rheinmetall at MSPO 2017

This year, from 5 to 8 September, Rheinmetall will be present in Kielce, Poland, exhibiting its array of products and services at MSPO. The Düsseldorf, Germany-based high-tech Group for security and mobility will be showcasing solutions for both external and internal security.

For the first time at MSPO, Rheinmetall’s agile, highly protected family of Lynx combat vehicles will be on display. Lynx comes in two versions: the KF 31 (on display) and KF 41. KF stands for Kettenfahrzeug, German for ‘tracked vehicle’; the number refers to the vehicle’s military weight class.



Both versions can be configured for a multitude of different roles, e.g. as infantry fighting vehicles or as armoured reconnaissance and forward observation vehicles. The IFV version of the KF 31 on display at MSPO features a two man Lance turret equipped with the airburst-capable Rheinmetall MK30-2/ABM automatic cannon as its main armament. It is also fitted with a twin launcher for the Spike antitank guided missile. Based on tried-and-tested components and technologies, Lynx is now one of the world’s most advanced medium-weight combat vehicle. It thus offers an attractive alternative for numerous force modernization projects. The Lynx KF 31 and Lance turret recently demonstrated their effectiveness during competitive trials staged by a European NATO partner.



Furthermore, visitors to MSPO 2017 can also learn about Rheinmetall’s extensive expertise in the Leopard 2 domain. This ranges from comprehensive maintenance and modernization programmes to advanced weapon concepts and the unique knowledge that stems from being a longstanding original equipment manufacturer. Training and simulation technology for Leopard 2 crews likewise figure prominently in Rheinmetall’s product portfolio.



In an industrial partnership with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Zaklady Mechaniczne Bumar- AabA(tm)dy S.A. (ZMBL), Rheinmetall is currently modernizing 128 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, upgrading them to the new and enhanced Leopard 2 PL build standard. A Leopard 2 PL is on display at the PGZ stand, Rheinmetall’s Polish partner.



Rheinmetall will also be showing its extensive expertise in weapons and ammunition systems as well as sensor technology, to say nothing of its globally leading role in gun-based air defence.

Source : Rheinmetall AG