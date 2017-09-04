Elbit Systems Awarded an Approximately $11 M Contract to Provide an Integrated Maritime C4ISR System to an Asia-Pacific Navy

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $11 million contract for the supply of an integrated maritime C4ISR system to an Asia-Pacific navy.

The contract, to be performed over a two-year period, will include interconnected coastal sensor towers, naval command centers and maritime C4I capabilities, as well as ongoing maintenance. The project will support commanders and other users (headquarters, command centers, coastal observation posts and vessels) throughout routine and special operations, and will also be used for training and simulation.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Maritime Satellite Communications Market Research Report 2017

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land & C4I commented, "As a leading C4ISR company, we were able to provide the customer with a complete situational awareness and networked real-time solution, integrating radar, electro-optic systems, radio and communications systems. We witness a growing demand from coastal agencies and navies that are required to secure ports, dams, harbors and waterways while encountering terrorism, illegal immigration, enemy operations and a high volume of vessels and passengers traveling at sea."

Source : Elbit Systems Ltd. - view original press release