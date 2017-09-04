Hong Kong Airlines Becomes New Operator of the A350 XWB

Hong Kong Airlines has taken delivery of its first A350-900, on lease from AerCap, making the carrier the 15th airline to operate the world’s newest and most efficient twin aisle airliner. Altogether Hong Kong Airlines will acquire 21 Airbus A350 XWB, including 15 purchased directly from Airbus and six on lease from third party lessors.

The A350 XWB will bring unrivalled eco-efficiency and a superior passenger experience to the carrier’s network. Hong Kong Airlines has configured its A350-900 with a premium three-class layout with a total of 334 seats, comprising 33 in Business Class, convertible to fully lie-flat beds, 108 in the new cabin class “Economy Comfort” and 193 in Economy Class. The aircraft features the airline’s latest cabin products, including an all-new entertainment system and full in-flight connectivity. After an initial period flying on regional routes, Hong Kong Airlines’ A350-900 will begin long haul operations in December this year, flying on the carrier’s non-stop service to Los Angeles.





The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs. As the founding member of “Airspace by Airbus” cabin brand, the A350 XWB cabin provides passengers and crews the best in comfort, well-being and technology.

To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 848 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful wide-body aircraft ever. With 287 firm orders for the A350 from carriers in Asia-Pacific, the region represents over a third of total sales for the type to date.

Source : Hong Kong Airlines