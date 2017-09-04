NAVFAC Pacific Awards Contract for Power Upgrade in Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $28.5 million firm-fixed price contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Co. of Honolulu, Hawaii for the construction of a power upgrade at Joint Region Marianas, Guam.

The work to be performed provides for the power upgrade at Joint Region Marianas, Guam which includes new construction of a 34.5 kilo-volt (kv) underground electrical transmission and also includes underground distribution lines, connections/modifications to electrical substations, electrical manholes fiber optic cable, circuit breakers, associated protective devises, and reprogramming of 34.5kv supervisory control and data acquisition systems.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Variable Valve Timing System in Marine Engines Market Research Report 2017

Work is expected to be completed by March 2020. The contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with six proposals received.

Source : US Navy - view original press release